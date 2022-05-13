UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Calls For Early Ceasefire In Ukraine In Talks With Russian President

Published May 13, 2022

German Chancellor Calls for Early Ceasefire in Ukraine in Talks With Russian President

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin he called for an early ceasefire in Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin he called for an early ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Three things (were mentioned) during my long phone call with Putin today: it is necessary to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible, the statement that the Nazis rule there is false, and I pointed out Russia's responsibility for the global food situation," Scholz wrote on Twitter.

