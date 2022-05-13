German Chancellor Calls for Early Ceasefire in Ukraine in Talks With Russian President

(@iemziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin he called for an early ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Three things (were mentioned) during my long phone call with Putin today: it is necessary to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible, the statement that the Nazis rule there is false, and I pointed out Russia's responsibility for the global food situation," Scholz wrote on Twitter.