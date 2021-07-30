UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Candidate Laschet Apologizes For Not Crediting Source In His 2009 Book

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:19 PM

Armin Laschet, a frontrunner in the race for the German chancellorship, apologized on Friday for failing to credit a source in his 2009 book on immigration

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Armin Laschet, a frontrunner in the race for the German chancellorship, apologized on Friday for failing to credit a source in his 2009 book on immigration.

The book was published at a time when Laschet served as the minister for generations, family, women and integration in North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to Der Spiegel, Twitter users drew parallels between a part of the politician's book and the work of political scientist Karsten Weizenegger.

"I would like to apologize, because ... respect for copyright is a matter of respect for other authors," Laschet said, as quoted by the DPA news agency.

The candidate from the ruling Christian Democratic Union party added that the book would be further reviewed to determine whether "there are other mistakes."

Earlier this month, Laschet's rival, Annalena Baerbock of the Green party, admitted that she, too, had failed to list sources used in a new book.

