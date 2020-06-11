UrduPoint.com
German Chancellor, Chinese Premier Discuss Trade, Hong Kong Events - Spokesman

Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has held talks with Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the situation in Hong Kong and global economic issues, German government spokesman Steffan Seibert said on Thursday.

The talks were held via video conference. 

"Among everything else, [Merkel and Li] have discussed German-Chinese cooperation in fighting COVID-19, the bilateral dialogue on human rights, the situation in Hong Kong, issues pertaining to trade and investments in various economic sectors, including public tendering, as well as topical issues of global economy," Seibert told journalists.

According to the spokesman, Merkel has confirmed Germany's interest in having steady bilateral relations and rule-based, multiparty trade, as well as its commitment to strengthening the World Trade Organization.

"She pointed out the need for further steps to ensure market access, reciprocity and equal treatment of foreign firms. A key element in this regard would be to conclude the ambitious investment agreement between the European Union and China," Seibert said.

The EU and China were due to have a strategic summit in the German city of Leipzig in September where the two were expected to sign a game changer investment agreement, which Germany considers the summit's priority. The event ended up postponed due to COVID-19.

