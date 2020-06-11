UrduPoint.com
German Chancellor, Chinese Premier To Hold Videoconference On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold an online meeting on Thursday to address bilateral ties and China's relations with the European Union.

The parties are also expected to discuss cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Merkel and Li will exchange views on key issues on the international agenda.

The talks will follow Merkel's phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.

