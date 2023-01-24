German Chancellor Decided To Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks To Kiev - Reports
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 11:13 PM
The German government decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The German government decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
According to the publication, these tanks are now in service with the Bundeswehr.