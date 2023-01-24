UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Decided To Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks To Kiev - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 11:13 PM

German Chancellor Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Kiev - Reports

The German government decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The German government decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the publication, these tanks are now in service with the Bundeswehr.

