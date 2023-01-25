UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Decided To Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks To Kiev - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 02:10 AM

German Chancellor Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Kiev - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The German government decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the publication, these tanks are now in service with the Bundeswehr.

The leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) opposition party, Tino Chrupalla, called the chancellor's decision irresponsible and dangerous, adding that sending tanks to Kiev was "a robbery" of the Bundeswehr and increased the threat of being drawn into the conflict with Russia.

Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, in turn, said that the decision to send German tanks to Kiev meant that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine had caused "grave concern" among Western countries. He noted that it was not the first time Germany sent tanks to fight Russia, adding that, once again, it will be of no help and Moscow will be victorious.  

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Company Robbery Germany Kiev Government Opposition

Recent Stories

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

2 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

2 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

2 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

2 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With ..

Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With $5.7Bln in Earnings - Statemen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.