German Chancellor Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Kiev - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The German government decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the publication, these tanks are now in service with the Bundeswehr.

The leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) opposition party, Tino Chrupalla, called the chancellor's decision irresponsible and dangerous, adding that sending tanks to Kiev was "a robbery" of the Bundeswehr and increased the threat of being drawn into the conflict with Russia.

Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, in turn, said that the decision to send German tanks to Kiev meant that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine had caused "grave concern" among Western countries. He noted that it was not the first time Germany sent tanks to fight Russia, adding that, once again, it will be of no help and Moscow will be victorious.