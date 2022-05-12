UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Discussed Ukraine-Russia Talks With Zelenskyy - Government Spokesman

Published May 12, 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who informed him about the course of the negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.

During the conversation, Scholz expressed condolences over the death of the first Ukrainian president, Leonid Kravchuk.

"In addition, the chancellor listened to the information about the current state and progress of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for ending the war. The chancellor stressed that Russia is still required to immediately cease hostilities, withdraw troops from Ukraine, and restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The chancellor and the Ukrainian president also exchanged views on concrete, practical opportunities for further support for Ukraine and agreed to remain in close contact," Hebestreit said.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

