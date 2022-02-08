(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed concerns over his predecessor Gerhard Schroder's nomination to serve on the board of directors at Gazprom and his current role on the board at Rosneft.

"He's not speaking for the government, he's not working for the government, he is not the government. I am the Chancellor now and the political strategy of Germany are the one you hear from me," Scholz said in a CNN interview on Monday in response to a request to share his thoughts on Schroder's roles at Gazprom and Rosneft.

Schroder, who served as chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005, was recently nominated to serve on the board of directors at Russia's Gazprom, which is behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

When followed up with another question about Germany's allegiance considering Schroder's ties to Russian energy, Scholz responded, "This is a talk you might have with him here on CNN but you should not have with me. I am doing the politics for Germany, I am doing my job and my job is to work very hard that the Ukraine has a good future.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden said during remarks alongside Scholz that there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2 pipeline, it will be brought to an "end" if Russia crosses tanks and troops into Ukraine in the event of an invasion.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

The United States and its European partners have mulled sanctions targeting Russia's energy supplies over the situation in Ukraine. The Biden administration has recently been encouraging major energy producers to increase production. However, US media reported that sanctions on Russian energy is off the table for now.