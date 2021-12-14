UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss EU Summit, Ukraine, Russia - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:20 AM

German Chancellor, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss EU Summit, Ukraine, Russia - Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the upcoming EU summit, Ukraine and Russia, the German cabinet said in a statement.

"German Chancellor Scholz held a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte today," the cabinet said.

"The talks focused on bilateral relations, the preparation of the EU Council meeting and the current situation in connection with Russia and Ukraine," according to the statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia German Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

7 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

7 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

7 hours ago
 US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor ..

US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Subject to Rocket Attack - Re ..

7 hours ago
 Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.