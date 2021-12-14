German Chancellor, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss EU Summit, Ukraine, Russia - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the upcoming EU summit, Ukraine and Russia, the German cabinet said in a statement.

"German Chancellor Scholz held a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte today," the cabinet said.

"The talks focused on bilateral relations, the preparation of the EU Council meeting and the current situation in connection with Russia and Ukraine," according to the statement.