German Chancellor, EU Parliament Head Meet In Berlin To Discuss Looming Brexit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:42 PM

German Chancellor, EU Parliament Head Meet in Berlin to Discuss Looming Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and visiting European Parliament President David Sassoli held talks on Tuesday to discuss, among other issues, the United Kingdom's impending departure from the European Union

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and visiting European Parliament President David Sassoli held talks on Tuesday to discuss, among other issues, the United Kingdom's impending departure from the European Union.

"We have big tasks ahead of us, including the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, of course, which will be a subject of our discussion today, especially as the president is traveling on to London to see the UK prime minister," Merkel said during a press conference prior to the negotiations in Berlin.

The chancellor added that another key issue at the talks would be next year's EU budget.

Merkel assured Sassoli that the German government would like to be a part of the solution and not cause any trouble.

Sassoli, in turn, expressed hope that the European Parliament would manage to get the new legislature working by the November 1 start date.

Brexit was initially supposed to happen on March 29 but was postponed to October 31 amid the UK government's failure to negotiate the divorce terms. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to leave the European Union by the deadline, even in the case of a no-deal scenario, which might result in economic fallout.

