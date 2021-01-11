UrduPoint.com
German Chancellor Finds Twitter's Permanent Ban On Trump 'Problematic' - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel found "problematic" Twitter's permanent ban of US President Donald Trump since the decision was made in accordance with internally devised policy rather than Federal law, Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday.

"The fundamental right to freedom of opinion is a fundamental right of elementary importance, and this fundamental right can be interfered with, but through the law and within the framework defined by the legislature, not according to the decision of the management of social media platforms," Seibert said at a briefing in Berlin.

The spokesman went on to note that "from this point of view, the Chancellor considers it problematic that the accounts of the American president are frozen on a long-term basis.

"

Seibert added that Twitter's policy to label content as potentially misleading was a step in the right direction.

"Social media operators have a high responsibility to ensure that political discourse is not poisoned by hatred, lies and incitement to violence. One cannot sit idly by and watch certain channels publish content that falls into these categories, so it is important that labels were being made in recent months," the spokesman said.

Twitter's banning of Trump following the deadly unrest on Capitol Hill has sparked debate about free speech, the role of platforms in enabling and policing said free speech. Twitter, which was the outgoing president's preferred mode of communications, saw an eight percent drop in shares following the ban.

