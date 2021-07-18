German Chancellor Hopeful Says Sorry for Laughing During Disaster Site Trip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Armin Laschet, a frontrunner in the race for German chancellorship, has apologized after he was called out for laughing in the background while the Federal president was being recorded making a statement in a flooded town.

The conservative leader, who heads the flood-hit state of North Rhine-Westphalia, accompanied President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the town of Erftstadt on Saturday to assess the scale of destruction.

"We feel strongly about the plight of those affected.

.. That makes my regret about the impression I made during a conversation even stronger. It was inappropriate and I am sorry," Laschet tweeted after the clip prompted an uproar on social media.

Record rainfall this week caused rivers to burst their banks across western Germany, sweeping away homes, bridges and killing at least 156 people in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and neighboring Rhineland-Palatinate. Many people have lost their lifetime savings.