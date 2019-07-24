UrduPoint.com
German Chancellor Hopes Berlin, London to Remain 'Close Friends' After Johnson's Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new leader of the UK Conservative Party and subsequent appointment as the country's new prime minister due the next day.

"I congratulate Boris Johnson and I am looking forward to a good cooperation.

Our countries should remain close friends in the future," Merkel was quoted as saying by government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter.

Johnson, a staunch Brexiteer and former mayor of London, beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt two to one to win the Conservative leadership contest and is expected to take over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

