UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Chancellor Invites Algerian President To Berlin Conference On Libya

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:14 PM

German Chancellor Invites Algerian President to Berlin Conference on Libya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to take part in the high-level talks on Libya set for January 19 in Berlin, the president's office said on Tuesday after phone talks between the two leaders

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to take part in the high-level talks on Libya set for January 19 in Berlin, the president's office said on Tuesday after phone talks between the two leaders.

"The president of Algeria had a phone conversation with the German chancellor on the situation in Libya ...

During those talks Angela Merkel invited Tebboune to participate in the high-level meeting on Libya in Berlin," the office said in a statement.

The Algerian president has accepted the invitation, the office added.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a political turmoil. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west.

Related Topics

Army Parliament German Berlin Algeria Libya Angela Merkel January Government

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

34 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

39 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

52 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

58 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

1 hour ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.