German Chancellor Invites Algerian President to Berlin Conference on Libya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to take part in the high-level talks on Libya set for January 19 in Berlin, the president's office said on Tuesday after phone talks between the two leaders.

"The president of Algeria had a phone conversation with the German chancellor on the situation in Libya ...

During those talks Angela Merkel invited Tebboune to participate in the high-level meeting on Libya in Berlin," the office said in a statement.

The Algerian president has accepted the invitation, the office added.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a political turmoil. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west.