German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister To Meet In Berlin On March 16

March 13, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Berlin on March 16 to discuss bilateral relations, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday

"This coming Thursday, March 16, the Federal chancellor will receive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint lunch at the chancellor's office," Hebestreit told a briefing.

The parties will discuss relations between the two countries and security issues at both regional and international levels, the spokesman added.

