German Chancellor Likely To Meet Biden In February In Washington - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

German Chancellor Likely to Meet Biden in February in Washington - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was unable accepted the invitation of US President Joe Biden to visit Washington in January, citing a busy schedule, but is likely to make the trip in the first half of February, the newspaper Der Spiegel reported on Thursday.

According to the outlet, the US leader offered the meeting, which would be the first for Scholz in his current office, later this month in Washington, and the preparation of the event was to take place in a short time.

The American administration planned for the leaders to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, among other topics.

However, Scholz rejected the invitation, saying that the rest of the month is filled with meetings and assemblies. Berlin and Washington are negotiating a new date for the meeting, which is likely to be held in early or mid-February.

The German Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the information in question, saying that it informs the public about the chancellor's visits a week before they are organized.

