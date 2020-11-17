UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Chancellor Merkel Сalls For Removing Trade Barriers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

German Chancellor Merkel Сalls for Removing Trade Barriers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that in such difficult times as now, it was necessary to think about removing trade barriers

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that in such difficult times as now, it was necessary to think about removing trade barriers.

"It is in such difficult times as now that it is necessary to think about removing the trade barriers. I know that the temptation is great to unilaterally restrict freedom of trade in order to soften the pressure of global competition on the domestic economy. But I am convinced that if a reaction other countries follows, this will mean a threat to enter a tailspin, when we can no longer find a way out of the protectionism and losses of the economic growth," Merkel said via a videocall during an economic forum organized by the German Süddeutschen Zeitung newspaper.

Merkel called for the modernization of the World Trade Organization and mentioned the signing of a free trade zone agreement with fifteen countries in the Asia-Pacific region on Sunday. According to her, this move will increase the pressure of global competition on the EU, so the countries of the union should also work towards softening trade regimes, including with the United States and China.

Related Topics

World China German United States Angela Merkel Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Committee constituted to commission Sewerage Treat ..

35 seconds ago

Second wave of COVID-19, more lethal as compared ..

37 seconds ago

FO rejects media reports as fabrication regarding ..

24 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO highlights investment and partnership op ..

26 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

40 seconds ago

Public money guarantees 'risky' fossil fuel projec ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.