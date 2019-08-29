UrduPoint.com
German Chancellor Merkel Believes UK Still Working On Brexit Proposals

Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:54 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists on Thursday that she believed London was continuing to work on proposals for Brexit despite the leadership's decision to prorogue parliament

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists on Thursday that she believed London was continuing to work on proposals for Brexit despite the leadership's decision to prorogue parliament.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the decision to suspend parliament until October 14, which is just over two weeks before the Brexit deadline.

"I have no information regarding the new situation after the British prime minister's visit [to Berlin earlier in August], but I believe that the work [on Brexit proposals] is ongoing," Merkel told journalists.

She was speaking after her meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.

In late July, Johnson, an avid Brexiteer, won the Conservative leadership and promised to deliver Brexit by October 31 by any means necessary.

