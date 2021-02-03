German Chancellor Merkel Calls for Release of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

A court in Moscow on February 2 sentenced Navalny to 3.5 years behind bars in a financial misdemeanor case. The ruling came to replace Navalny's suspended sentence in the same case due to his breach of conditions set in the court's original verdict. Navalny's legal team has 10 days to appeal the ruling.

Several Western countries called for the release of Navalny. In particular, the White House said it was concerned about Navalny's sentence and also called for the blogger's release. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response to statements by Western countries about Navalny, urged them not to interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state.

"The sentence to Alexey Navalny is far from any standards of a rule-of-law state.

Navalny must be immediately released. Violence against peaceful protesters must stop," German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert quoted Merkel on Twitter.

In 2014, Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. Alexey got a 3.5-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Navalny's house arrest during the Yves Rocher case trial breached several provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights but declined to recognize the case as politically motivated.