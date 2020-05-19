UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:48 AM

German Chancellor Merkel Calls for Sustainable Funding for WHO as Legitimate Health Body

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) remains the legitimate global body working on matters of health and wellbeing and the international community must ensure that the organization is funded sustainably, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday.

"COVID-19 shows that we need to do more, in particular in the area of prevention and in working on research and strengthening health systems. The WHO is the legitimate world organization for the area of health and so we should continue to work to improve procedures within the WHO and we also need to look at the financing to ensure it is sustainable," Merkel stated during a video address to the WHO's World Health Assembly.

The chancellor added that the Ebola epidemic of 2014 had strengthened several of the WHO's systems.

The G7 and G20 organizations have also prioritized the health and wellbeing of the world's citizens, Merkel stated, adding that the pandemic can only be overcome by global cooperation.

"Virtually no country has been spared by this pandemic, so no country can solve this problem alone. We must work together," Merkel stated.

In April, US President Donald Trump announced that he would freeze all payments to the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the COVID-19 outbreak. Trump on Saturday stated that the US was considering restoring 10 percent of its funding to the WHO, which the president said would put Washington's contributions at the same level as Beijing's.

