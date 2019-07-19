UrduPoint.com
German Chancellor Merkel Has No Regrets About Leaving Chairmanship Of CDU Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:14 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she did not regret leaving the post of chairman of Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union party

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she did not regret leaving the post of chairman of Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union party.

Merkel declared last October that she would not seek re-election as chairwoman of CDU. In December, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer replaced Merkel as CDU leader.

"No, I do not regret [leaving the position]," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin when asked by journalists whether she regretted the decision.

When asked what Merkel thought about the falling support for CDU, the chancellor replied that if the party continued to calmly fulfill its political obligations, it would be able to improve its support ratings.

Merkel has been public about her intentions to leave German politics. She is currently serving out her fourth term as German chancellor and has been referred to as the "eternal chancellor," as she has headed the German government for almost 14 years in a row.

Recently, Merkel has been suffering from health issues, as evidenced by the repeated episodes of uncontrollable shakes the chancellor has been experiencing during publicly broadcast events.

