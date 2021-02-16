German Chancellor Merkel to Participate in G7 Meeting on Friday - Government Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in an virtual meeting of G7 leaders on February 19 to discuss the joint efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as well as economic issues and other global challenges, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in an virtual meeting of G7 leaders on February 19 to discuss the joint efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as well as economic issues and other global challenges, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"Discussions will primarily focus on multilateral work based on the common values of the G7.

Talks will focus on the fight against the pandemic and economic recovery," Seibert said.

He went on to say that the Chancellor was keen on discussing ways in which the G7 can assume greater responsibility for global challenges including global trade, the environment and the situation in Africa.

Besides Germany, the G7 comprises Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. The annual summit with the leaders will take place in June under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom.

