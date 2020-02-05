German Chancellor Merkel to Pay Visits to South Africa, Angola on February 6-7 - Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay official visits to South Africa and Angola from February 6-7, where she is expected to participate in business forums and hold meetings with the leaders of both countries, a high-ranking source in the German government said on Tuesday.

"The chancellor will start the trip on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday events are planned in South Africa and Angola, while the trip will last through Saturday, when the chancellor will return to Germany," the source told reporters.

On Thursday, Merkel will hold talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, and then the two leaders will participate in a round table with representatives of the German and South African business, according to the source.

In addition, Merkel plans to visit the University of Pretoria and address its students.

On Friday, the chancellor will fly to the Angolan capital of Luanda to meet with President Joao Lourenco and participate in a bilateral economic forum. The countries planned to sign several agreements during Merkel's visit, the source added.