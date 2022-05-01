German Chancellor Opposes Unilateral Actions on Arms Supplies to Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out on Sunday against taking unilateral steps on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, adding that Berlin coordinates its actions with its allies.

"I make decisions quickly and in concert with our allies. Rash actions and unilateral steps by Germany are doubtful," Scholz told German newspaper Bild.

According to the latest poll that was performed by the INSA institute for Bild, a record 54% of Germans are dissatisfied with Scholz's work, while 32% support him.

"The survey data should be taken into account, but you should not allow your actions to depend on it, this can be extremely dangerous, especially in matters of war and peace," Scholz added.

Since the end of February, Germany sent Ukraine about 2,500 anti-aircraft missiles, 900 anti-tank missile launchers and 3,000 rockets, 100 machine guns, 15 anti-structure rocket launchers, and 50 rockets, about 100,000 hand grenades, 2,000 mines, 5,300 units of explosives, and 16 million rounds of various calibers.

Last week, Scholz said that the German military can no longer supply arms to Ukraine as the country's weapons stockpiles are practically exhausted. The German authorities are working with the country's arms makers to ensure further deliveries, he added.