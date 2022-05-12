UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Promises To Finnish President Support On NATO Path - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 08:04 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Finnish President Sauli Niinisto support on his country's way to NATO, the German government said following a phone conversation between the leaders

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022)

"The discussion focused on the security situation in Europe as a result of Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine and the issue of Finland's accession to NATO.

Chancellor Scholz welcomed today's statements by the President and Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, in which they advocate the immediate entry of their country into NATO, and assured Finland of the Federal government's full support along this way," the statement says.

