German Chancellor Proposes To End Unanimous Voting Within EU, Switch To Majority Rule





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called for a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy within the European Union, and proposed to abandon the right of member-states to veto certain decisions.

"Where unanimity is required today, the risk of an individual country using its veto and preventing all the others from forging ahead increases with each additional member state," Scholz said during his speech at Charles University in Prague.

Scholz emphasized that it is necessary to ensure that the EU is ready for the enlargement.

"We cannot shy away from this debate. Not if we are serious about prospects of accession at any rate. And we have to take our promises of accession seriously, as this is the only way for us to achieve stability on our continent," Scholz added.

The German leader proposed "a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy, but also in other areas such as tax policy," specifying that this rule could be applied to decisions on pressing issues such as sanctions or human rights.

Scholz also supported the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron to create a new European political community with the aim of closer interaction with countries that are close to the EU and that can be integrated with the bloc. The new platform could be used for discussion of issues related to security and energy, as well as climate protection.

