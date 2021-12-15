UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Says 19Mln Booster Shots Administered, On Track To Reach Of 30Mln Target

Wed 15th December 2021

German Chancellor Says 19Mln Booster Shots Administered, On Track to Reach of 30Mln Target

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that 19 million vaccine booster doses have been injected into arms across the country, with the authorities hoping to push the number to 30 million by the end of the year

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that 19 million vaccine booster doses have been injected into arms across the country, with the authorities hoping to push the number to 30 million by the end of the year.

"Today I can announce that we have reached 19 million vaccinations (with booster shots). We are on the right track.

If we exert every effort, we will reach 30 million (vaccinations) by the end of the year," the chancellor said speaking in the German Bundestag.

He added that Germany will "tackle this pandemic with a great determination" and will overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

There are currently 947,300 people infected with coronavirus in Germany. 72.7% of the population have received at least one vaccination dose, 69.7% are fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 51,301 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the country.

