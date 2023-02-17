German Chancellor Says Arms Supplies Does Not Prolong Ukraine Conflict, Opposite is True

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Germany providing Ukraine with arms does not prolong the conflict in Ukraine while not supplying weapons does, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his opening speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"It's not our arms supplies which are prolonging the war. The opposite is true: the sooner President Putin realises that he cannot achieve his imperialist objective, the greater the chance that the war will end soon..." Scholz said at the conference, according to a message posted on his Twitter page.

He pointed out that Germany's decision to supply arms to Ukraine means the end of the decades-long principle of the country's foreign policy not to supply arms to conflict zones.

"In so doing we have broken with decades-long principle of German policy, for example the maxim that we don't supply weapons in a war such as this and in an area such as this," Scholz stated in his opening speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier Russia. which launched a military operation in Ukraine a year ago, sent notes to a number of countries warning them against the supplies of weapons to Kiev and pointing out that those can only lead to the further escalation of the conflict.