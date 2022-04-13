UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Says Has No Plans To Visit Ukraine Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:27 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he did not intend to visit Ukraine yet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he did not intend to visit Ukraine yet.

In an interview with the RBB broadcaster, Scholz noted that he had been in Kiev a few days before the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

The politician also added that he often had phone conversations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There is hardly any head of state or government who would maintain such intensive contacts with me," Scholz said.

