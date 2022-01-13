UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Says Normandy Four Meeting To Be Held Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 11:21 PM

German Chancellor Says Normandy Four Meeting to Be Held Soon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Normandy Four would soon meet to prepare further talks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Normandy Four would soon meet to prepare further talks.

"We are also trying to activate the Normandy format. The French president and I have repeatedly tried to set this format in motion.

... And we are very pleased that soon the negotiators of all four countries will meet together again and begin preparatory negotiations," Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin.

Scholz did not specify the level of the negotiators.

