German Chancellor Says Russia Must Immediately Stop Military Operation in Donbas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russia to immediately stop its military operation in Donbas, the DPA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the German government.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council earlier in the day that the aim of the Russian special operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin is to protect people who have been suffering under the Ukrainian government.