German Chancellor Says Scaled Down Contacts Amid COVID-19, Except for Urgent Meetings

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday participated in a video conference with students and said that she had reduced social contacts with the exception of necessary meetings.

"I try not to hold meetings very often, only in case of professional necessity, but I want to stay in touch," Merkel said.

The chancellor added that today's youth might be regarded as the COVID-19 generation, because the world had not seen such a pandemic since 1918-1919, when the Spanish flu pandemic emerged.

"It periodically happens in the history of mankind. We should try to overcome it with the available means.

Imagine, in 1918-1919 vaccination was not so developed, there was no penicillin, many antibiotics were not known... Today we are better prepared, but the pandemic remains a pandemic," Merkel said.

On Tuesday, Germany signed a contract with BioNTech on the supply of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. According to German Health Minister Jehs Spahn, 18,487 new corona infections were reported nationwide on Wednesday. The country already closed bars, restaurants and other public places to limit contact between the citizens. Merkel urged Germans to stay at home to prevent the deterioration of the epidemiological situation.