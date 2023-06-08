ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Ukraine's allies should be prepared to help Kiev for a long time in order for the country to achieve lasting peace, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

In an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper, the chancellor admitted he did not know when the Russia-Ukraine conflict might end, and accused Moscow of having "imperialist demands" that he said were preventing peace talks.

"We must therefore be prepared to help Ukraine for a long time to come. And we will help Ukraine achieve just and lasting peace. To that end, we are engaged in intensive exchanges with Ukraine and with many other countries around the world," Scholz added.

Speaking about the post-conflict situation, Scholz noted the importance of concrete and reliable commitments from Ukraine's partners and allies to enhance its security.

"Ukraine is part of the European family. We are determined to support it on its way to joining the EU," the chancellor said, adding that the EU must also "do its homework" in order to be able to welcome new members.

Scholz is to visit Rome on Thursday, where he will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Ukraine's Western donors have repeatedly called for peace talks, although Kiev has banned its officials from contact with the Russians. Russia has said it is open to peace talks as long as Ukraine recognizes the facts on the ground.