German Chancellor Says Will Not Stop Contacts With Zelenskyy and Putin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would not stop contacts with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia to assist in settling the conflict between the countries.

"I will not stop to communicate not only with the Ukrainian president but also with the Russian one. We need to do everything to put an end to the war," Scholz told the ZDF broadcaster.