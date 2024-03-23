German Chancellor Scholz condemns 'terrible terrorist attack' in Moscow

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday condemned "the terrible terrorist attack against innocent spectators at a concert in Moscow" that left more than 90 people dead.

"Our thoughts are with the victims' families and all those wounded," Scholz added on X about the Friday attack.

Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock also condemned "cowardly and inhumane terror, wherever it is found" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

"Innocent people who simply wanted to go to a rock concert were murdered in cold blood," she wrote on X.

"With all our hearts we are with Russia's inhabitants."

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck sent his "condolences to the victims and their families", calling on authorities to "quickly shed light on the context" of this attack.

Russia on Saturday said that it had arrested 11 people -- including four gunmen -- over the Crocus City Hall attack on Friday night that left at least 93 people dead and more than 100 wounded.

