German Chancellor Scholz to Visit Kiev on February 14 Ahead of Visit to Moscow - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Ukraine on February 14, German newspaper Handelsblatt has reported.

On Thursday, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Scholz is expected to visit Russia on February 15.

The visits come amid the escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Kiev and Western states have accused Russia of military build-up in alleged preparation to military incursion into Ukraine. Moscow says it has the right to move troops within its national territory and is not threatening anyone.