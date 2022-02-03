UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Scholz To Visit Russia On February 15 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:31 PM

German Chancellor Scholz to Visit Russia on February 15 - Reports

The visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Russia is scheduled for February 15, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing its own information

The conflict over state media broadcasting in Germany and Russia causes additional tension ahead of the inaugural visit of Scholz to Moscow, the newspaper added.

The conflict over state media broadcasting in Germany and Russia causes additional tension ahead of the inaugural visit of Scholz to Moscow, the newspaper added.

