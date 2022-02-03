German Chancellor Scholz to Visit Russia on February 15 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Russia is scheduled for February 15, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing its own information.

The conflict over state media broadcasting in Germany and Russia causes additional tension ahead of the inaugural visit of Scholz to Moscow, the newspaper added.