German Chancellor Sees No Reason to Lift Arms Embargo on Saudi Arabia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) There are no prerequisites for the German government to reverse its ban on supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a press conference on Tuesday,

In 2018, Berlin introduced an full-on embargo on selling weapons to Riyadh following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In March this year it was extended until September 30.

"Currently I see no preconditions for the [German] government to change its stance [on the issue]," Merkel said.

The German ban covers not only to German weapons, but German-manufactured components for joint projects with the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, prompting criticism from other European countries.