BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The African Union (AU) deserves to have a seat at the G20 due to the respect for the continent, as well as to its growing population, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"That (the AU's becoming a member of the G20) is required by the respect for the continent and its many states and also its growing population," he told reporters during his visit to Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Scholz went on an official visit to Ethiopia on May 4. He is expected to visit Kenya after that.