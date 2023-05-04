UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Supports African Union's Bid To Join G20

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

German Chancellor Supports African Union's Bid to Join G20

The African Union (AU) deserves to have a seat at the G20 due to the respect for the continent, as well as to its growing population, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The African Union (AU) deserves to have a seat at the G20 due to the respect for the continent, as well as to its growing population, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"That (the AU's becoming a member of the G20) is required by the respect for the continent and its many states and also its growing population," he told reporters during his visit to Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Scholz went on an official visit to Ethiopia on May 4. He is expected to visit Kenya after that.

Related Topics

German Visit Addis Ababa Ethiopia Kenya May

Recent Stories

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to partic ..

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to participate in 15th Etisalat Award f ..

1 minute ago
 Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplift ..

Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplifting projects

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expresses deep sorrow over death o ..

2 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understan ..

Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Ove ..

2 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemns Khuram Agency incident

Rana Sanaullah condemns Khuram Agency incident

48 seconds ago
 Seven South Sudanese peace delegates killed in att ..

Seven South Sudanese peace delegates killed in attack: NGO

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.