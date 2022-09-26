German Chancellor Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation, German media reported on Monday.

Scholz tested positive for the virus on Monday after he returned from his two-day tour to three Gulf monarchies, the N-TV broadcaster said.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that Scholz had mild cold symptoms and immediately went into isolation, as cited by the broadcaster.