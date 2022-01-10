UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor To Discuss Bilateral Relations With Dutch PM On January 13

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Newly reinstated Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday, in what will be his first international trip since beginning his fourth tenure as head of government

"On January 13, 2022 at 3 p.m., Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, with military honors on his inaugural visit to Berlin. In a subsequent discussion, the focus will be on bilateral relations as well as international and EU issues," the German government said.

On Monday, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands swore in the new coalition government headed by Prime Minister Rutte. The inauguration ceremony, broadcast on public television, took place at the royal Noordeinde Palace in The Hague.

Rutte's fourth cabinet includes 20 ministers and nine secretaries of state representing four parties -- the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, the Democrats 66, the Christian Democratic Appeal and the Christian Union.

