BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss the response to the COVID-19 pandemic with regional authorities by videoconference on January 7, deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday.

"On Friday, January 7... Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and minister presidents of federal states will meet again to hold consultations on the COVID-19 pandemic and possible future measures to tackle it," Buchner said at a press conference in Berlin.

The meeting will be virtual, he added.

New COVID-19 measures tightening restrictions for the vaccinated went into effect in Germany on Tuesday. For example, those vaccinated or recovered from the disease may invite up to 10 guests over 14 years of age into their home. In addition to that, each of the 16 federal states introduced local restrictions for the opening hours of shops, entertainment and cultural organizations, and restaurants.

To date, over 70% of Germany's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.