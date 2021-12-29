UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor To Discuss Pandemic With Regional Heads On January 7 - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 07:55 PM

German Chancellor to Discuss Pandemic With Regional Heads on January 7 - Gov't

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss the response to the COVID-19 pandemic with regional authorities by videoconference on January 7, deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss the response to the COVID-19 pandemic with regional authorities by videoconference on January 7, deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday.

"On Friday, January 7... Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and minister presidents of federal states will meet again to hold consultations on the COVID-19 pandemic and possible future measures to tackle it," Buchner said at a press conference in Berlin.

The meeting will be virtual, he added.

New COVID-19 measures tightening restrictions for the vaccinated went into effect in Germany on Tuesday. For example, those vaccinated or recovered from the disease may invite up to 10 guests over 14 years of age into their home. In addition to that, each of the 16 federal states introduced local restrictions for the opening hours of shops, entertainment and cultural organizations, and restaurants.

To date, over 70% of Germany's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin January May From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Niger President&#039;s ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Niger President&#039;s phone call

12 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan approves Rs, 100 million for farmer ..

CM Balochistan approves Rs, 100 million for farmers to promote Agriculture Secto ..

2 minutes ago
 DBA passes resolution against murder of Wajiha Swa ..

DBA passes resolution against murder of Wajiha Swati

2 minutes ago
 Austrian Chancellor Supports Introducing Money Vou ..

Austrian Chancellor Supports Introducing Money Vouchers for Vaccinated Citizens

2 minutes ago
 Putin Announces Plans to Hold Russian-Belarusian D ..

Putin Announces Plans to Hold Russian-Belarusian Drills in Belarus in February-M ..

2 minutes ago
 Indian forces kill 275 people in IIOK during 2021, ..

Indian forces kill 275 people in IIOK during 2021, report

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.