Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

German Chancellor to Hold Virtual Talks With French Prime Minister on November 5 - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with French Prime Minister Jean Castex in the format of a video conference on November 5, German deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday.

"On Thursday, on November 5, the Federal chancellor will hold talks in the format of a video conference with the French prime minister.

The video conference will take place as part of the new prime minister's visit [to Germany], which cannot be held in any other formats due to the current [epidemiological] situation," Demmer told a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the sides will discuss European and international issues, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Castex was appointed France's new prime minister in July and has not since paid any official visits to Germany.

More Stories From World

