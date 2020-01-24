UrduPoint.com
German Chancellor To Meet Albanian, Polish Counterparts, Israeli Leader Next Week - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Edi Rama in Berlin on January 27, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokesperson, said on Friday

"The talks [with Rama] will focus on bilateral issues, the situation in Albania, including after the earthquake, Albania's chairmanship in the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe], regional issues and prospects of Albania's accession to the EU," Demmer said at a briefing.

The deputy spokesperson also said that on the same day, the German chancellor will meet with Senegalese President Macky Sall to discuss foreign policy issues, the situation in the Sahel region and Libya, as well as economic issues.

She added that next Monday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Berlin to attend events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, and on Tuesday, Merkel and her Polish counterpart will hold talks focusing on foreign policy, and European and bilateral issues.

On January 28, Merkel will receive Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to address the situation in the middle East, the fight against anti-semitism and bilateral issues.

