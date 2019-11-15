UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Chancellor To Meet With Croatian, Egyptian Leaders Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

German Chancellor to Meet With Croatian, Egyptian Leaders Next Week

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic early next week, her deputy spokeswoman said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic early next week, her deputy spokeswoman said Friday.

The meeting with the Egyptian president will be held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 Compact with Africa conference, initiated by Germany to promote private investment in the continent.

"During the event, the chancellor will also attend bilateral meetings. At this moment I can confirm bilaterals with the presidents of Guinea and Egypt," Ulrike Demmer said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, the chancellor will fly to the Croatian capital of Zagreb where she will meet with Prime Minister Plenkovic to discuss Croatia's upcoming presidency of the EU Council, as well as bilateral, European and global affairs.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Egypt German Germany Zagreb Croatia Guinea Angela Merkel Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

17 minutes ago

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, UK International Affairs Advise ..

3 minutes ago

92 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

3 minutes ago

Quetta sewage, sanitation floods city thoroughfare ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines reports first vaping-linked illness

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.