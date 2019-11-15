German Chancellor to Meet With Croatian, Egyptian Leaders Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic early next week, her deputy spokeswoman said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic early next week, her deputy spokeswoman said Friday.

The meeting with the Egyptian president will be held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 Compact with Africa conference, initiated by Germany to promote private investment in the continent.

"During the event, the chancellor will also attend bilateral meetings. At this moment I can confirm bilaterals with the presidents of Guinea and Egypt," Ulrike Demmer said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, the chancellor will fly to the Croatian capital of Zagreb where she will meet with Prime Minister Plenkovic to discuss Croatia's upcoming presidency of the EU Council, as well as bilateral, European and global affairs.