German Chancellor to Meet With NATO Secretary General on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin on Thursday.

Stoltenberg will pay a three-day visit to Germany and participate in the Berlin Security Conference on the first day of his trip.

He is scheduled to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht as well.

The sides are expected to discuss issues of security cooperation between Germany and NATO, the energy crisis in Europe and the military conflict in Ukraine.