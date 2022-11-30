German Chancellor To Meet With Norwegian Prime Minister For Energy, Security Talks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Berlin on Wednesday.
The leaders of Germany and Norway will discuss a range of issues related to Europe, the economy, energy, security and bilateral ties.
Following the one-on-one meeting, Scholz and Stoere will address the Berlin Security Conference and meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for dinner.