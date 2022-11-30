UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor To Meet With Norwegian Prime Minister For Energy, Security Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 10:10 AM

German Chancellor to Meet With Norwegian Prime Minister for Energy, Security Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Berlin on Wednesday.

The leaders of Germany and Norway will discuss a range of issues related to Europe, the economy, energy, security and bilateral ties.

Following the one-on-one meeting, Scholz and Stoere will address the Berlin Security Conference and meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for dinner.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Europe German Norway Germany Berlin

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

52 minutes ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

9 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

9 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

9 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.