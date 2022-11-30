German Chancellor to Meet With Norwegian Prime Minister for Energy, Security Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Berlin on Wednesday.

The leaders of Germany and Norway will discuss a range of issues related to Europe, the economy, energy, security and bilateral ties.

Following the one-on-one meeting, Scholz and Stoere will address the Berlin Security Conference and meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for dinner.