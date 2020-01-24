German Chancellor to Meet With Turkish President in Istanbul

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city of Istanbul on Friday.

The sides will discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral and international relations, according to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Apart from having talks, the president and the chancellor are expected to attend the opening of the new campus of the Turkish-German University.

Merkel will also meet with members of the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives of Turkey's civil society.