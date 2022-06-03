German Chancellor to Receive NATO Secretary General in Berlin on June 9 - Cabinet

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin on June 9 to discuss preparations for the next alliance's summit in Madrid and the recent developments in Ukraine, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin on June 9 to discuss preparations for the next alliance's summit in Madrid and the recent developments in Ukraine, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.

"Chancellor Scholz will receive NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at 12 p.m. (10:00 GMT) on June 9. The main topic will be preparations for the NATO summit in Madrid in June," Buchner told a briefing.

The sides will also discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine and its implications for Euro-Atlantic security, the spokesman added.

Scholz also plans to visit Bulgaria, Serbia and the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo from June 10-11.