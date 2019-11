German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in the Normandy Four meeting on December 9, in Paris, the Cabinet of Germany told Sputnik on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in the Normandy Four meeting on December 9, in Paris , the Cabinet of Germany told Sputnik on Friday.

"We can confirm that the so-called Normandy Four summit (Germany, France, Ukraine, and Russia) is to take place on December 9, in Paris, and the chancellor is going to participate," the cabinet said.